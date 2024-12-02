Orion Innovation partners with Cebuana Bank





Following this partnership, Cebuana Lhuillier Bank will implement Temenos’ core banking platform in order to improve its operations and to expand its outreach to underserved and unbanked customers. The bank’s aim is set for the next five years, as Cebuana Lhuillier Bank plans to grow more than 11 million users in the set time.

In addition, the financial institution will also combine its services with the offerings provided by Orion in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients and customers, while remaining compliant with the laws and requirements of the region at the same time.

Orion Innovation’s suite of digital products and services, as well as its technology solutions, will be used to improve the process of modernising the bank’s legacy system, designing new secure and efficient tools, and tapping into multiple business and collaboration opportunities. Its partnership with the Cebuana Lhuillier Bank represents a step into the company’s focus on growing and expanding in the APAC region.









Cebuana Lhuillier Bank’s strategy of development

Cebuana Lhuillier Bank had a couple of partnerships and collaborations in the last couple of months, covering different geographies around the world.

In August 2023, the bank announced its partnership with Switzerland-based company Temenos in order to modernise its core banking platform. Throughout this collaboration, Cebuana Lhuillier Bank focused on introducing new and efficient banking services to its suite of products, while also scaling its operations securely and seamlessly.

The financial institution aimed to expand its reach as well, as it prioritised the process of providing credit and savings accounts to clients, customers, as well as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. This aided the companies and firms in their personal and business financial development procedure.

The adoption of Temenos’ core banking platform equipped Cebuana Lhuillier Bank with improved flexibility and overall agility to manage customer accounts, as well as their payments and transactions. The bank was also given the possibility to introduce cost-efficient lending products and tools, including motorcycle loans, aiming to attract new clients while ensuring sustainable growth. The incorporation of this solution was set to be executed by Orion Innovation, which represented a partner of Temenos. As a multi-regional collaborator of Temenos, Orion delivered full-service implementation and integration capabilities to the latter’s clients and customers who operated across the globe.