Orion Innovation partners with BNI Madagascar



As part of the agreement, Orion is set to implement Temenos' cloud-based core banking platform into BNI's operations. This is intended at modernising its product portfolio to bring customers personalised, digital-first banking solutions.





According to officials from the bank, the vision is to create an integrated banking ecosystem that not only meets the current market needs but also anticipates them. By advancing towards a comprehensive digital ecosystem, it is transforming every digital interaction into an exceptional customer experience.











Moreover, the announcement states that BNI Madagascar is embarking on a digital modernisation journey for both small and medium-sized enterprises and retail customers. Orion's suite of digital services and technology solutions will empower BNI to modernise legacy systems, design innovative products, and tap into new business opportunities.





About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a combination of agility and scale, its team of associates helps companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Hi-Tech, Telecom & Media, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries.





