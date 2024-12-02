Ordo, Charity Finance Group to improve donations via Open Banking

The partnership aims to revolutionise how donations are made by leveraging Open Banking technology to broaden access to donations and maximise the funds reaching charitable causes.

CFG, a prominent member organisation for charity finance professionals, oversees the management of approximately one-third of the UK’s charity sector income. Through this partnership, Ordo will enable charities to use innovative features like QR code donations, allowing donors to make secure, direct contributions from their bank accounts with ease. Both organisations view the collaboration as a unified effort to address donation management challenges, improving the efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of charitable giving.

Open Banking eliminates traditional fees often associated with donation platforms, ensuring more of each contribution directly benefits the intended cause. Ordo’s co-founder and director emphasised the transformative potential of this technology, highlighting its ability to simplify the donation process and build trust and transparency between donors and charities.

CFG’s head of membership stressed the importance of empowering charities to maximize their impact through effective financial management. She expressed excitement about the collaboration, which aligns with CFG’s mission of driving social change within a financially confident charity sector.

This partnership exemplifies how financial technology can empower charitable organisations, ensuring greater efficiency and impact. By leveraging Open Banking, Ordo and CFG are setting a new standard for donation management and reinforcing the role of innovation in driving social good.

More about Ordo

Ordo’s cloud-native platform supports payment processing across various sectors, handling services like payment collection, refunds, and account validation. Earlier this year, Ordo was recognised as a trusted provider of Open Banking solutions for the public sector by being included in the Crown Commercial Service’s Open Banking Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS).

In february 2024, Custom Credit announced its partnership with Ordo to improve financial literacy and make credit accessible with disruptive VRP solutions.