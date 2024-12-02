Order2Cash and BVCM ink partnership regarding a new BPO platform

Both companies will combine their core competences in order to realize a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) platform for the processing of accounts receivable and order-to-cash related activities.

With their BPO proposition, the two companies aim to offer flexibility to businesses looking to upgrade the efficiency of their existing financial processes. By integrating a series of both back and front office tasks into a single platform, customers will be able to outsource the majority of their most labor intensive and time costly processes; reducing payment timetables dramatically and gaining much greater control of their day-to-day cashflow levels at the same time.

According to company, the new BPO proposition we will be able to assist customers with an initial cleanse of all their data and give them the tools and reports they need to quickly identify, rate, approve and onboard customers moving forwards. More than that, the company claims it will offer flexible e-Invoicing, billing and payment solutions that will make it much easier for their clients to conduct business with them, internationally. Customer service and dispute management will also be contained within the platform.

BVCM is a Dutch Prospect to Cash service provider. The company has been active since 2005 and offers total solutions within the prospect-to-cash chain.

Order2Cash is a provider of global order to cash optimization services. Its solutions empower the work of Fortune 500 companies and mid-sized enterprises across the globe, enabling them to accelerate their order to cash cycle and boost overall business performance. Read more about Order2Cash here.