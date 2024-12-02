Orbyt secures ISO-certifications

Following this announcement, Orbyt will keep its focus on ensuring that its customers and clients receive the maximum level of service, while also maintaining a high standard of information security and quality management.

The company will prioritise meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

The ISO 27001 certification represents an internationally recognised standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), and it is expected to validate Orbyt’s approach to safeguarding internal and customer-sensitive data. At the same time, it will enable the company to identify, assess, and mitigate risks, which will also ensure the overall confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the information assets. The certification will also accelerate the process of assessing weaknesses and vulnerabilities, which will implement several security controls, and monitoring measures, as well as safeguard against potential threads.

The ISO 9001 certification is the most recognised standard in Quality Management Systems (QMS), and it emphasises customer focus, quality management, and the overall importance of continual improvement across all processes. The certification will encourage Orbyt to focus on long-term sustainability by improving processes, reducing waste, as well as optimise user satisfaction and overall experience. At the same time, the firm will be enabled to develop its resilience and competitiveness in the marketplace.

By attaining these two certifications, Orbyt is expected to strengthen its position as a secure and trusted partner for businesses and financial institutions. The initiative also aligns with the company’s strategy of delivering reliable digital solutions to customers, with high standards of security, client satisfaction, and loyalty.







