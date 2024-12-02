Orange to launch mobile-only bank in 2017

The partnership is intended to enable the launch of Orange Bank in France at the start of 2017, followed by other European launches, such as Spain or Belgium.

Once established, it would offer all standard banking services, as well as savings, loans and insurance products.

The service will use Orange’s network of stores as well as Groupama’s own branches and those of its subsidiary Gan. The plan’s objective is to reach EUR 400 million of revenues in financial services in 2018.