Orange taps into online banking

The telecom company aims to widen its portfolio of services offered through its smartphones and expects to reach EUR 400 million from online banking services in 2018. It has already entered the online banking market in Poland and Africa.

Consultancy Ernst & Young projects a six-fold growth of the online banking business over the next decade. Growth is driven by the advent of open banking regulation, which should allow companies access to banking data with the customers’ consent, allowing for the development of tailor made needs.