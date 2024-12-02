Orange Money and Jordan Post join forces



According to the press release, the agreement is intended to allow both parties to elevate the digital financial experience of the customers. It will serve as a gateway for the Jordan Post Company’s customers to a complete world of financial transactions that is one click away and starts with opening accounts on the Orange Money Wallet.





Furthermore, the customers will also be able to link their visa companion cards to the wallet to perform transactions, and will be able to transfer money locally through the CliQ system and internationally through the app. Through their opened accounts on the wallet, the customers can also pay their bills, recharge their prepaid lines, and has full access to eFAWATEERcom (electronic bill payment).











Collaborating with Orange Jordan through Orange Money supports the initiatives of the Jordan Post, which fall under the financial inclusion national vision.





This agreement falls under the efforts of both parties to enhance the fast-growing financial technology scene in Jordan. Such growth is represented in the number of ewallet users in Jordan which reached 2.17 million, in addition to 1.2 million bank accounts linked to the instant payment system, in 2023. The press release further explains that the number of opened accounts on the Orange Money wallet reached one million users, and it dominated the local market when it comes to the number of financial transactions executed through the wallet.





About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group which offers an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.







Orange Jordan’s solutions seeks to be comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.