















As per the information detailed in the press release, after entering into exclusive negotiations in June 2023 , Orange and BNP Paribas concluded a referral agreement in France. BNP Paribas’ digital bank, Hello bank.!, intends to provide Orange Bank’s customers in France with an exclusive and simplified account-creation mechanism, merged with dedicated support, enabling them to access daily banking services and a complete range of solutions, including savings, loans, insurance, trading, and cashback.Initially, Orange and BNP Paribas’ partnership was part of the former’s wider intention to progressively withdraw Orange Bank from the retail banking market in France and Spain. The project was set to be subject to several information and consultation procedures with employee representative bodies, with the process being conducted in full transparency.

Orange – BNP Paribas agreements

Orange Bank and BNP Paribas Personal Finance, via its Cetelem brand, entered a commercial agreement that allows them to offer a continuity solution to the former’s customers in Spain. The two companies plan to collaborate on supporting customers throughout their transition during 2024 to Cetelem digital banking solutions. Additionally, users from France and Spain can continue to leverage their accounts and Orange Bank services until they receive a customised notification from Orange indicating the next steps. The two groups are currently working on a new credit solution for the financing of mobile devices.



According to Orange’s officials, the project contributes to the execution of the company’s strategic plan to improve its leadership in its core business. Orange Bank’s collaboration with BNP Paribas intends to allow the company to enhance the user journey for its customers with a tailored offer, with the support of the two groups. Representatives from BNP Paribas underlined their enthusiasm over concluding the agreements with Orange, one of the bank’s partners, with both groups sharing a commitment to customer service. Both companies aim to provide a simple and fluid transition for Orange Bank customers in France and Spain, who going forward, are set to benefit from all BNP Paribas Group services.





More information about BNP Paribas