Orange Bank selects IBM Watson for virtual advisor tech

Orange Bank, the mobile bank launched by telecom operator Orange in November 2017, has around 100,000 clients that will be able to interact with Djingo for procedures like blocking a card in case of loss, unblocking it, and more.

Djingo is available 24×7, being the first point of contact for customers and prospects with the bank. Every week, almost 24,000 conversations are performed by Djingo, with nearly 20% of these conversations taking place outside traditional working hours. The conversations are analysed by a team of Orange Bank and IBM specialists to improve the knowledge of the virtual advisor.

The France-based bank is accessing the Watson services through the IBM Cloud.