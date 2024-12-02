Orange Bank expands further with the acquisition of Anytime

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orange Bank, Anytime will also benefit from the strength of the Orange brand among SMEs and SOHOs that will enable it to scale-up its commercial reach and enhance its range of solutions for professionals.

After its initial success offering pioneering mobile banking services to the general public, Orange Bank is now aiming to make financial management easier for SMEs and SOHOs. It has grown by offering business accounts, payment solutions and expense management tools that make life easier for small businesses.

Solutions that are already available on the Anytime platform include creating quotes and invoices, automatic account updates, enabling customer payments via a mobile or credit card, managing unpaid invoices and optimising cash flow. With the support of experts from Orange, these solutions will be further developed in the future to build solutions platform that will help business customers manage their finances more efficiently.

Orange already serves several million professional and business customers in France who could also potentially be interested in Anytime’s offers: start-up entrepreneurs, freelancers, the self-employed and small businesses. With the future distribution of Anytime’s offers by Orange, professional customers will benefit from further financial services and digital management tools.

Orange Bank will work with the current management team to accelerate the development of its subsidiary. Under the leadership of its co-founders Damien Dupouy and Thierry Peyre, along with its current management team, Anytime will continue its market growth with increased resources.

Anytime offers will initially remain available online via an account set up through the Anytime app or website.

These will be gradually extended to other Orange channels including its network of stores and its business salesforce. Starting in France, services will also be rolled out across Orange Bank’s other European countries.

The acquisition terms have not been disclosed.



