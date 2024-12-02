Oracle to launch digital open banking platform

The solution for open banking collaboration enables financial institutions to secure data, algorithms and services through an open API model.

The platform combines a development environment that aligns with an extensive catalog of services, such as lending, payments and predictive analytics. The platform comes with an extensive fintech collaborator ecosystem that interoperates via APIs and enables financial institutions to assemble, enable and digitise services.

Other global fintech partners who have joined the Oracle open banking ecosystem include Biz2Credit, IPsoft and the TAS Group.