Oracle teams up with Everest





The collaboration means Oracle’s bank clients will be able to verify a customer’s credentials and transfer them to the blockchain platform in different countries. Oracle, the parent company, launched a blockchain platform cloud service in 2018. Its financial software unit already provides an array of anti-money laundering capabilities, but Everest’s blockchain-based identity and biometric verification services should improve Oracle’s banking software, as stated in Reuters.

Through the joint service, banks can also access cryptocurrencies, cross-border and decentralized finance or DeFi tools.