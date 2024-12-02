Oracle launches Oracle Banking Cloud Services





The six new services give banks the ability to process scalable corporate demand deposit accounts, manage enterprise-wide limits and collateral, process real-time ISO20022 worldwide payments, manage APIs, enroll and originate retail customers, and create new self-service digital experiences. They assist banks in updating and modernising their business capabilities more quickly and safely because they are built on a microservices architecture.











The services enable banks to reduce cost and risk while boosting innovation because they may operate independently, collaborate easily, and coexist with current applications. Banks gain from automatic patching, quicker provisioning and availability, shorter disaster recovery switchover times, and lower IT expenses and workload.

The high performance, scalability, security, and compliance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, particularly OCI's Oracle Kubernetes Engine, are used in the development and operation of the new services. Oracle Banking Cloud Services can be deployed based on sovereignty or data residency demands because the majority of cloud regions are accessible globally, in addition to the widest range of dispersed alternatives.





The new services

Oracle Banking Accounts Cloud Service: processes demand deposit accounts in a highly scalable manner using Oracle Coherence Datagrid Infrastructure. It interacts with a bank's current technology and process flows, enabling them to update their core banking DDA systems and provide new products to the market without experiencing any disruptions to their regular business operations.

Oracle Banking Enterprise Limits and Collateral Management Cloud Service: allows banks to centralise the limits definition process and collateral management, giving them a comprehensive understanding of their exposure. By offering banks a real-time solution for exposure tracking, credit underwriting, decisions, and approvals, the service lowers risk.

Oracle Banking Origination Cloud Service: helps lenders deliver customised onboarding and originations experiences for retail and small business customers through faster processes and automated decisioning. With the help of the service, banks can efficiently increase deposit and credit volumes by fast scaling originations across retail asset and liability business lines.

Oracle Banking Digital Experience Cloud Service: offers business and retail banking experiences that are ready to use and improve customer service. It provides omnichannel contextual digital experiences powered by video, chatbot, AI, and natural language processing (NLP)-based interaction solutions, along with customer and product acquisition. To ensure smooth processes, the service also integrates with the bank's current technology and outside services.

Oracle Banking APIs Cloud Service: enables financial institutions to create an Open Banking platform in order to speed up innovation while adhering to rules. The solution gives banks the tools they need to embed their services across a growing ecosystem of partners, such as ecommerce portals, enterprise software, and more, to improve the customer experience and revenue potential.





Banking in the cloud

Nearly all banks surveyed in the most recent IDC 2022 Worldwide Industry CloudPath Survey plan to raise spending on all cloud deployment methods. Both public and private clouds are included in this. Public cloud services like Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) are anticipated to expand at twice the rate of overall IT spending at 15% CAGR over the course of the same five years, taking up a bigger portion of banks' IT budgets.

Banks can maintain a direct channel of communication with their customers thanks to cloud computing. No matter where you are, cloud-based services can help you solve a variety of challenging issues. Due to the retention of vast amounts of data, conventional storage techniques can be ineffective and challenging to employ. The cloud, however, is not affected by this.More than 92% of today's modern businesses have cloud use as part of their business plans. More than USD 1 million is spent on cloud services each month by 36% of those companies.

