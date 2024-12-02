The Oracle Banking Retail Lending Servicing Cloud Service and Oracle Banking Collections Cloud Service are part of the broader Oracle Banking Cloud Services, and are now available on the market. The solutions are designed to enable institutions to reduce risk faster while offering new services and pricing options to their customers, as well as optimise loan servicing and collections.











New solutions from Oracle

30% of retail banks on a global scale are prioritising lending product and services development in 2025, according to IDC’s Financial Insights Global Survey (2024). Oracle’s new services aim to tackle this increase in percentage through automation and improved business intelligence, offering benefits through a SaaS model. These developments are meant to help retail financial institutions overcome business challenges and offer improved offerings to the market while minimising costs and effort.

Oracle aims to widen its portfolio of modular retail banking cloud solutions that help institutions evolve and improve critical operations to meet the demands and needs of their business. With consumer lending being more prevalent, Oracle aims to modernise loan processes utilising its new solutions, which can help cut inefficiency from the loan lifecycle process while providing better pricing and experiences for the customers.

The new retail lending service is a scalable core product engine that improves loan product management. The cloud solution supports the automation of complex business processes and offers real-time intelligence, enabling institutions to deliver new digital services and experiences that serve the evolving needs of their customers. The offering also helps banks increase profitability and competitiveness through elements such as tailored pricing, enabling loan portfolio expansion and risk management capabilities for loan product servicing.

At the same time, the collection solution supports the complete collection lifecycle and optimises the management of processes that address overdue borrowers and prevent defaults on loans accounts. This is taking place through new capabilities, configurable workflows, and automated processes. Financial institutions will also be able to improve collections operations, drive borrower-centric collection strategies, and reduce delinquency rates.

The new services can operate alone or be integrated into existing systems, enabling availability in minutes. They also enable automated patching and reduced disaster-recovery switchover times that can lower IT costs.