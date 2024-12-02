Oracle acquires NetSuite for USD 9.3bln

Both Oracle and NetSuite’s cloud service offerings aimed at enterprise customers will continue to operate and coexist in the marketplace, according to Oracle.

In addition, Oracle intends to continue to invest in the engineering and distribution aspects of both company’s products going forward.

NetSuite has an experience of eighteen years in cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) space, which includes offerings to help businesses track supply and demand, inventory, accounting, customer relationships (CRM) and HR. The ERP industry has been an active space for M&A and general consolidation over the past few years, and Oracle in general has been an aggressive acquirer of smaller companies throughout 2016, with recent pick-ups including Opower and Textura.

Oracle’s acquisition of NetSuite overshadows its previous 2016 acquisitions in total deal value, though it still ranks below PeopleSoft, which Oracle acquired for a heady USD 10.3 billion in 2004.