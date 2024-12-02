Orabank group rolls out Sopra Banking Amplitude in 12 countries

In order to meet its development plan objectives and to respond to upcoming digital issues, one of the challenges Oragroup had to tackle was implementing a standardised IT system in all the group’s subsidiaries, located in 12 countries.

Oragroup engaged Sopra Banking Software’s services to implement Sopra Banking Amplitude, a core banking solution, in all of the group’s banks. The solution uses an integrated approach to combine banking production and multichannel distribution functions dedicated to the digital world.

The 12 Amplitude migration projects were completed within a three-year deadline. Furthermore, the existing systems were all different, and the banks are located in various countries, and currency areas. An additional challenge to overcome was the merger of the Banque Togolaise de Développement and Orabank Togo. Sopra Banking Software’s experience enabled the group to complete its development plan.

Sopra Banking Software is helping banks in Africa to develop and operate their digital transformations; over 180 financial institutions in the region rely on Sopra Banking Software’s solutions, in about thirty countries.

Orabank is present in 12 countries in West and Central Africa (Benin, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Chad, and Togo) and four currency areas (WAEMU, CEMAC, Guinea, and Mauritania).

Sopra Banking Software is a global leader in software, integration, support and advice services more than 600 banks and financial institutions in over 70 countries. Its goal is to accompany clients in their business growth and international strategies. Sopra Banking Software is a subsidiary of Sopra Steria, European leader in digital transformation. Sopra Steria provides: consulting, systems integration, software development, infrastructure management and business process services.