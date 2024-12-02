OpusCapita enters partnership with PrimeRevenue

OpusCapita is leveraging PrimeRevenue’s product suite to deliver a range of multi-funder supply chain finance solutions for companies in the region.

With 2,100 professionals, OpusCapita focuses on purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash processes where it combines software, outsourcing and services with a delivery model that provides enhanced value for its customers. The company has operations in 9 countries and experience accumulated with approximately 10,000 customers, with end-users in more than 50 countries. OpusCapita is part of Itella Group and has its head office in Finland.

PrimeRevenue is a working capital finance provider, managing and optimising cash flow for approximately 15,000 customers in around 50 countries.

