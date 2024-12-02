OpusCapita closes deal with Fortaco Group

Under the new contract, OpusCapita will continue as outsourcing partner for Fortaco’s financial management services.

OpusCapita’s international service centers will take care of the dispatch and receipt of invoices, management of accounts payable and receivable, travel expenses management, fixed assets accounting and general ledger services for Fortaco’s subsidiaries in Finland, Poland and Slovakia. OpusCapita will also provide payroll services for Fortaco’s companies in Finland.



With 2,100 professionals, OpusCapita focuses on purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash processes where it combines software, outsourcing and services with a delivery model that provides enhanced value for its customers. The company has operations in 9 countries and experience accumulated with approximately 10,000 customers, with end-users in more than 50 countries. OpusCapita is part of Itella Group and has its head office in Finland.

In May 2015, GlobalTrade Corporation (GTC), a software developer and application service provider, and OpusCapita signed an agreement to collaborate on the Nordic Market.