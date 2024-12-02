OpusCapita and GTC sign strategic agreement

OpusCapita will complement its suite of products with GTC’s @GlobalTrade Multi-bank trade finance platform.

The alliance between GTC and OpusCapita will enable corporates to cover both demanding cash management and trade finance needs with an integrated SWIFT connectivity.

With 2,100 professionals, OpusCapita focuses on purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash processes where it combines software, outsourcing and services with a delivery model that provides enhanced value for its customers. The company has operations in 9 countries and experience accumulated with approximately 10,000 customers, with end-users in more than 50 countries. OpusCapita is part of Itella Group and has its head office in Finland.