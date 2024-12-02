Optty adds real-time payments in Australia in partnership with Monoova

Optty already showcases over 600 integrations across nine unique payment architectures. Available in 120 currencies and 140 countries, Optty has partnerships with over 100 Alternative Payment Method (APM) and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, including Afterpay, Klarna, Grab, Zip, Shopback, and Humm.











Travlr, a platform enabling users to create, build, and launch their own ecommerce travel websites, is the first client to benefit from the Monoova-Optty partnership. As a result, Travlr will be able to offer any enterprise, travel agent or advisor, any budding entrepreneur or travel company access to PayTo, Australia’s new real-time, account-to-account, checkout solution delivered on the New Payment Platform (NPP).





A faster and more cost-effective payment solution

PayTo offers a digital means for businesses to initiate surcharge-free, real-time payments from customers' bank accounts, while giving customers visibility and control over the payment arrangements linked to their bank account.

The partnership with Monoova will be particularly game-changing for Optty’s specialisation in servicing industries characterised by high-value purchases. This is because Monoova’s payment solutions, including PayTo, solve the high cost and poor experience for both consumers and merchants inherent in conventional payment methods for high-value purchases, such as flights and hotel bookings.

Partnering with a pioneer in payments aligns with Monoova’s commitment to innovation and helping businesses to scale large, ongoing transaction flows seamlessly and affordably, according to Monoova.

Officials from Monoova said that their all-in-one API allows businesses like Optty to seamlessly add all Australian rails to their existing payment solution. Partnering with Optty to enable real-time payments in Australia is another example of their commitment to pioneering, amplifying, and simplifying the world of payments for all businesses in Australia. With this collaboration, they are not just facilitating payments. Through Optty’s orchestration platform they're enabling faster and improved experiences for business and end users alike.

Also commenting on this partnership, Optty’s representatives said this development underscored the company's dedication to reshaping payments integration. Optty stands for innovation and excellence in payments, uniting payment providers with merchants in a seamless single API and supporting PSP’s and Gateways with their advanced technology. They aim to transform integration to provide an inclusive payments offering, enabling expansive choices for merchants and consumers alike.