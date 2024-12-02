OptioPay raises EUR 11 mln in Series B funding

Eos Venture Partners, Arab Bank Ventures, and Seed X Liechtenstein are new investors in the round, joining existing backers including NN Group, Avaloq Ventures, Main Incubator, and management.

The funding will go to development and marketing of the company’s three core open banking products: the customer-centric white label platform for value-added services and recommendations based on customer’s bank account data; the data-insights portal for enterprise clients; and the bank account data-driven campaign manager for advertisers.