Optimus and finova announce partnership





As per the information provided in the press release, finova seeks to provide brokers with access to competitive rates and deals, ensuring they can offer their clients the best possible mortgage solutions. The partnership between Optimus and finova follows several years of collaboration, as Optimus continues to expand its customer base of mortgage brokers.





Additionally, the collaboration comes after the introduction of Optimus Accelerate, a pilot project that is reported to have reduced transaction times by as much as 30%. The press release further notes that finova's clients will benefit from this offering, as well as fixed fee conveyancing and customer service delivered by Optimus’ in-house experts.











This partnership falls within the wider Landmark Connect offering, a series of digital hubs by Landmark Information Group. They are aimed at streamlining the home buying and selling process by increasing digitalisation and improving cross-industry collaboration, in order to cut as many weeks as possible from property transaction times and improve certainty for all parties involved.





About Optimus

Based in the UK, Optimus is a company that aims to reshape the home-buying process by providing a platform that enables mortgage brokers, lenders, and estate agents to connect with conveyancing solicitors and surveyors. The company offers these services with a fixed fee pricing model, ensuring transparency and no hidden costs for clients. Its platform intends to offer a simplified and transparent experience, allowing professionals in the real estate industry to request quotes, instruct panel members, and track progress in real time.





About finova

Finova is a UK-based company that provides cloud-based software solutions to lenders, brokers, and financial institutions. The software suite includes a core banking platform, broker platform, and finova Connect, which connect lenders, intermediaries, and consumers. The software aims to speed up the application processes, provide modern user interfaces, and drive operational efficiencies throughout the lifetime of a financial product.