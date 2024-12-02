Optal to acquire B2B payments business Invapay

Invapay enables corporate buyers to use credit cards to pay suppliers who historically have not accepted card payments. Invapays technology platform integrates with the buyers existing enterprise resource planning systems (ERP) through a simple plug and play payment API. Once integrated, the solution delivers automated payment solution, with suppliers paid via EFT, eliminating the need to sign up to a merchant facility to receive payments by credit card.

The Invapay solution enables corporate buyers to obtain the extended payment terms of traditional card payments, while effecting automated payments to non-card accepting suppliers, in any location across the world and in any currency.