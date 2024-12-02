OppFi is working with Mastercard, First Electronic Bank and Deserve to launch its credit card





The product should be a new mobile-first credit card designed to expand credit to consumers who are locked out of mainstream financial products. OppFi Card will be powered by First Electronic Bank and Deserve and will feature Mastercard as the exclusive card network.

Upon approval, cardholders will be able to access their OppFi Card by directly adding it to their mobile wallets from the OppFi mobile app. This will allow cardholders to access their card information almost immediately to begin making purchases online, in-app, and at the point of sale. Cardholders can also receive a physical card that supports all payment types, including EMV chip and contactless payments.

OppFi plans to launch OppFi Card in the second half of 2021.