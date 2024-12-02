OpenWay launches WAY4 messenger banking solution

Messenger users add the bot to their list of contacts to get access to financial and informational services of the company that owns the bot. Banks can use WAY4 Messenger Banking to create a chat bot for Facebook, Telegram, WeChat, Viber and Line messenger platforms, and link this with any core banking and card processing system on the back-end.

Bots can quickly inform customers about transactions made with their card, changes in tariffs, service conditions, maintenance work and promotional offers. Additional features, such as P2P money transfer and interactive photo, video and audio content, can also be used to appeal to new customers.

For customers, messenger banking means having an always-on digital finance assistant. They can ask for the location of the nearest ATM, block cards and set card transaction limits. Moreover, the chat bot in the WAY4 Messenger Banking solution allows customers to make send-to-friend money transfers using just their contacts. The user chooses the contact and specifies the transfer amount — no other information is required to send funds. The recipient gets a message that he has received a transfer and is asked to choose a convenient way to receive the money (for example, transfer to a card or to a mobile phone account).

WAY4 supports both classic channels, such as POS and ATMs, and innovative digital channels, such as internet, mobile, iwatch, tablet, messengers.

OpenWay is a software provider for bankcard issuing and acquiring, payment switching, digital banking services and omni-channel payments.