OpenWay adds two partners to its network





These new additions to OpenWay’s partner network will allow its clients to reduce time-to-market for digital payments solutions in East Africa and beyond.

Both companies are participants in the OpenWay Partnership Program, launched in 2021 to onboard new companies and help them increase their revenue as OpenWay partners in sales, technology, or implementation. New partners undergo a training program, receive partner certification, and start working on joint business opportunities with OpenWay.

TechNote is a financial solution provider in banking software, mobile, and EMV POS solutions among other products and services. The company provides a variety of banking and payment services including support, consultancy, instant issuing, card payments, EMV personalisation, utility bill management, e-vouchers, re-chargeable solutions, and integration with third party systems, certification with major payment brands such as Visa and Mastercard.

iT&TT is a technology company that specialises in banking technologies, systems integrations, and mobile technology development. Its goal is to research computing models suitable for third world/developing regions like East Africa and develop solutions that have social impact to its users and bring economic growth.