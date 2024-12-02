OpenFin secures additional investment





The undisclosed capital investment will help to accelerate expansion of OpenFin’s operating system throughout the broader financial services industry.

It comes on the back of accelerated growth following the launch in 2021 of OpenFin Workspace – a new visual interface that includes features for windowing, advanced search, actionable notifications, and application discovery. OpenFin says its software is used at more than 2,400 banks and wealth management firms in over 60 countries.

ING as a partners

ING is already a user of OpenFin; the bank adopted the technology in 2021 to accelerate its desktop transformation strategy with employees now able to access workspace management and automated workflows through the platform. By investing in the company through its venture capital arm, ING is also joining the likes of Barclays, HSBC, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital to have backed the US-based fintech.