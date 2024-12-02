Open secures USD 62 mln in Series C funding round





Temasek has invested USD 34.4 million through its affiliate Arvon Investments, Tiger Global has contributed USD 7.4 million through its Internet Fund V, 3One4 invested a cumulative amount of more than USD 4.87 million through three of its funds, and Google backed the startup with USD 14.7 million in the round.

Open’s platform helps businesses send and receive payments, automate accounting and expenses, and uses application programming interface (API) tools to help integrate banking processes with SME workflows. Currently, the company claims to work with 450,000 SMEs and processing transactions worth USD 11 billion.