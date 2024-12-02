



The funding will facilitate the company's ongoing growth, support product development, and allow for further expansion throughout Europe. Open Payments' platform integrates Open Banking API connections with ISO-based payment solutions, allowing for efficient management of both domestic and cross-border payments, account reconciliation, and cash management in a unified manner. These features are embedded within businesses’ ERP systems, payment providers, and other financial applications.

In 2024, Open Payments expanded its footprint across the Dutch B2B banking landscape, in turn preparing the company for wider European growth. Recent product launches include cross-border payment capabilities that offer lower exchange rates, real-time access to rates for simplified bookkeeping, and same-day settlements directly integrated into financial systems.

Representatives from Open Payments stated that the company created Open Payments to simplify banking integrations by consolidating various bank APIs into a single API. This method allows businesses to develop and upgrade their financial operations in previously unattainable ways. The company's clientele comprises ERP systems, treasury systems, and accounting providers, including Monitor ERP, Treasury Systems, Juni Technologies, Bjorn Lunden, and Speedledger.

Alfvén & Didrikson, in partnership with Industrifonden, will emerge as the largest shareholders of the company. Other current stakeholders include Sony Financial Ventures, Global Brain, Luminar Ventures, and Brightly Ventures.

Open Banking API connects with ISO-based payment solutions

Open Payments platform provides a secure experience for businesses and consumers alike. By leveraging its technology, Open Payments ensures that financial transactions are both efficient and highly reliable. Users can benefit from real-time data synchronization and increased security features, simplifying transaction management and transaction execution.