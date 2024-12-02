



By teaming up, Open Insurance and CUPRA aim to offer a fully integrated car insurance experience for the latter’s clients across Australia. The move merges CUPRA’s commitment to providing a new digital-led car-buying experience, as well as Open Insurance’s knowledge of Embedded Insurance. In addition, the collaboration works towards augmenting how CUPRA customers safeguard their vehicles by including personalised, competitive car insurance options into the CUPRA Australia purchasing journey.











The partnership with CUPRA follows a recent milestone for Open Insurance, with the company recording 16.5 million transactions between September 2023 and September 2024, based on data from Susep. The amount included 10.5 million open data requests (Phase 1) and 6 million transaction-sharing requests (Phase 2), which reflected the progress of the system’s implementation, expected to conclude in November 2024 with Phase 3.





Optimised car buying in Australia

The decision to partner can be attributed to the car insurance in the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) space, which traditionally was impeded by fragmented customer experiences, lack of personalisation, and limited digital capabilities. Open Insurance and CUPRA Australia saw an opportunity in this space, with the two companies planning to advance insurance integration within the customer purchasing flow.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from CUPRA Australia underlined that the collaboration intends to directly address these concerns by utilising data-driven insights and a customer-centric approach to develop an integrated and customised insurance experience that can further advance the auto industry. Among the benefits of the CUPRA Comprehensive Car Insurance offering, the two companies mention a simplified implementation via CUPRA’s online sales platform, a white-labelled, fully digital experience, personalised coverage options, and optimised policy management and claims process.

At the time of the announcement, the CUPRA Comprehensive Car Insurance offering, enabled by Open Insurance, was available to all CUPRA customers across Australia.