Open Future World launches global open banking and open finance directory

This is an inclusive, global directory of organisations involved in the rapidly-growing open banking and open finance ecosystem. The directory is meant to help companies connect and build awareness of what they have to offer. Open banking fintech DirectID took part in the recent private beta. Both regulated and non-regulated entities can be listed in the directory without charge. In line with the sector’s open ethos, the directory is being developed by the community and with the support of other organisations involved in the ecosystem. Strategic partnerships with findexable – real-time rankings of fintech ecosystems – and open finance intelligence service Open Finance Tracker gives access to additional insight and analytics.

Open Future World has been working with the open finance community under its Finance Edge brand since 2016. The company’s fifth Open Banking World Congress, held in May 2020, was a virtual open banking event that attracted over 4,500 participants from more than 110 countries around the world, according to the official press release.