



Created by Adatree – an Australian fintech and data intermediary and recipient platform – the Adatree Exchange expands the possibilities of accelerating use cases and transformation of CDR data.

The Open Data marketplace provides customers with a one-stop shop to supercharge CDR data. Before the Exchange, businesses would engage a CDR intermediary to procure the raw data and then go out to market to find additional services to help digest that data or functions to apply to their unique business needs. Following this, they would have to integrate with them and make sure the business meets the CDR outsourced service provider technical and security requirements too.

Now, businesses can leverage the Adatree Exchange to find a variety of CDR-ready third-party services to access capabilities like data categorisation, customer verification, data enrichment, credit application automation, de-identification, product comparison, and account verification.

Many businesses are still unsure of what they could do with CDR data, and they faced the challenge of finding service providers that are accredited in working with CDR data.

Adatree is launching with ten participants on the platform including energy comparison platform Accurassi, global data analytics provider Personetics,, end-to-end digital comparison platform CIMET, product recommendation engine Stryd, auditing firm AssuranceLab, instant finance app for lenders and brokers Piico, AWS-specialist cloud infrastructure company DNX, leading cybersecurity firm Astero, turnkey cloud infrastructure Citadel, and credit risk and data science consultancy Kadre.

All Exchange participants are audited outsourced service providers (OSPs), whereby Adatree conducts stringent compliance checks to ensure data will be managed to the highest CDR standards.