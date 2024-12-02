Open Banking: Sicredi partners with Sensedia

Sicredi expanded its integration with Open Banking in relation to the requirements of regulatory bodies. In April, the institution voluntarily entered phase 1 of implementation, when the obligation would be to participate only in phase 3, which will take place in August. With this, the institution will participate in all four stages of implementation of the new system.

After the launch of PIX in 2020, Open Banking is an initiative that intends to revolutionise the market and is part of a broader agenda of the Central Bank that aims to create a financial system of the future, where credit unions, banks, and fintechs can share data in an integrated and secure way. And Sicredi's biggest challenge was integration.

The project is in Phase 1 of Open Banking, called Open Data, in which Sicredi partners can access APIs, through the Developer Portal, to share data on service channels, products and services related to the current account, account savings, card and credit operations.

The next step of the project is the transition to Phase 2 of Open Banking, to be implemented by companies until the 15th of July. This step covers the sharing of more sensitive data, with prior consent from customers.