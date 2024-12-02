Open Banking platform Tink completes EUR 90 mln investment round

This new funding will fuel Tink’s continued expansion across Europe and support further development of its Open Banking platform that enables banks, fintechs and startups to develop data-driven financial services. Through one API, Tink allows customers to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions and build personal finance management tools. Tink’s technology and connectivity power banks and fintechs, including PayPal, Klarna, NatWest, ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas Fortis, Nordea and SEB. The Open Banking platform is also used by more than 4,000 developers.

Tink is currently live in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands.

The investment round was co-led by two new investors —UK-based B2B software venture capital firm Dawn Capital and San Francisco-based investment management firm HMI Capital — together with existing investor Insight Partners, the New York-based venture capital firm. The round also includes the incumbent postal operator and Italy’s financial services network Poste Italiane as a new investor, as well as existing investors Heartcore Capital, ABN AMRO Ventures and BNP Paribas’ venture arm, Opera Tech Ventures.