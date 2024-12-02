Open Banking platform Tink acquires provider of credit decision solutions Instantor

Following the acquisition, Instantor’s products and services — that are used by more than 150 live customers, including banks and fintechs across 13 European markets — become part of Tink. The acquisition is part of Tink’s strategy to continue to invest in intelligent data-services based on open banking. Instantor’s products for credit decision solutions will now be made available to all Tink customers on top of Tink’s open banking connectivity.

Founded in 2010, Instantor provides banks and fintechs with products to enhance credit decisions. Instantor does this by extracting insights from consumer bank transactions to verify income and identify risk behaviours to allow for improved assessments of credit risk.