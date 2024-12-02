Open Banking platform Ponto announces integration to Zapier

Ponto, an Isabel Group solution, allows its users to connect their bank accounts from more than 150 European banks to all the SaaS (Software as a service) platform available in Zapier. With this integration to Zapier, the Open Banking and PSD2-enabled aggregation solution reaches a new milestone.

Ponto allows companies of all sizes to push bank account information into their finance and back-office software via APIs (Application programming Interface). Organisations can enter this banking data at any point in their financial processes, offering them a personalized accounting and banking experience.

With Ponto, businesses can automate their flow in many ways via different features, such as the reconciliation of invoices in their accounting software or ERP for instance. Thanks to the integration with Zapier, another 2,000 apps are added for businesses to experiment with. They can now build a centralized dashboard of bank accounts or create a personalized alerting flow themselves.

Ponto is an Isabel Group solution licensed by the National Bank of Belgium in 2019 and serves customers such as Teamleader (BE), Odoo (BE) and MoneyBird (NL). The platform takes care of all the registration and technical connections to banks and bridges the gap between business bank accounts and back-office systems, such as ERP, invoicing, accounting or financial applications.

Founded in 2011, Zapier helps customers grow their businesses with the power of automation. The company connects over 2,000 apps. Zapier integrates with apps such as Facebook Lead Ads, Slack, Quickbooks, Google Sheets, Google Docs, and now Ponto.