Open Banking Expo teams with Open Vector to support Open Banking in LATAM

The partners will launch community meet-ups to bring together financial institutions, regulators, and industry leaders to accelerate the proliferation of open banking in the region. According to the joint press releasee, Latin America boasts a thriving fintech sector that has been looking at the UK’s experience as a model for how to advance open banking, drive innovation and support financial inclusion across a number of countries such as Brazil and Mexico.

Open Vector advises governments, financial institutions and fintechs on how to implement and integrate safe and secure Open Banking and open finance products and solutions, while ensuring customers are protected.