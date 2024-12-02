Open Banking Exchange launches in Ukraine to support Open Banking acceleration

Open Banking Exchange (OBE), a not-for-profit organisation, was established to leverage the past achievement and expertise of Open Banking Europe, enabling open banking and open finance communities around the world to find practical solutions to issues relating to open ecosystems.

The OBE team, supported locally by Sigma Software Group, a Swedish-Ukrainian IT consulting company, has an established relationship with the Ukrainian Interbank Payment Systems Member Association (EMA) and is a member of the Open API Group. The team is also working closely with the Ukrainian Association of Fintech and Innovation Companies (UAFIC), and the National Bank of Ukraine, as part of the first phase of rolling out an open banking ecosystem.

The first OBE Ukraine hosted event will be a public webinar on 9 December 2021. This will be followed by a series of educational events and publications throughout 2022 to help the industry collaborate and establish an interoperable open finance framework and ecosystem.

Open Banking Exchange (OBE), part of the Konsentus group, is a worldwide community to share, learn, and collaborate.

OBE supports the regulatory aims of facilitating innovation, competition and consumer choice through open banking, open finance, and open data. Through global relationships with strategic partners, OBE connects financial institutions bringing together market players to collaborate on the advancement of open banking and open finance.

OBE helps regulators, self-regulated organisations (SROs) and national communities implement effective and interoperable open solutions based on jurisdiction neutral technology frameworks.