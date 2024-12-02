Open Banking Europe, Open Banking Exchange merge into OBE

Open Banking Europe is formed of subject matter experts and advisors to regulators, self-regulated organisations (SROs), and national communities. It works on the advancement of Open Banking and Open Finance. John Broxis, Managing Director of Open Banking Europe, will lead Open Banking Exchange globally, supported by regional Directors in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

As stated by the press release, the OBE Consultancy and Advisory team works with central banks, regulators, and market participants across:

Strategic Planning: OBE collaborates with central banks, regulators, and market participants to set out national and local commitments and goals.

National Methodologies: OBE provides industry experts to assist in the practical and operational design, the implementation of industry-level governance, and technical and operational arrangements.

Standards Delivery: OBE tailors standards so that they become applicable in specific jurisdictions and achieve the specific goals of our clients.

Best Practice Guides and Rulebooks: OBE’s functional standards and best practice guides enable market participants to comply with regulatory objectives.

According to the Managing Director of Open Banking Exchange, ‘having one global OBE puts us in a position to be able to take best practices and learnings from different jurisdictions and apply them to similar ecosystems to help guide and shape the development of Open Banking and Open Finance communities around the world’.

About OBE

Open Banking Exchange was founded in 2021 following Open Banking Europe, a PRETA initiative launched in June 2017 under the European Banking Association & EBA CLEARING. The original aims of fostering innovation, competition, and efficiency to increase consumer choice and improve security for online payments, are central to the organisation’s ethos and methodology today.

OBE is reportedly globally known for guiding central banks, regulatory authorities, and regional communities through operational and technical setup, implementation, and the operation of Open Banking and Open Finance ecosystems.

OBE’s regional Membership Programmes enable participants of the Open Banking and Open Finance ecosystems to come together and collaborate with the organisation’s subject matter experts. Together, they proactively and jointly shape the industry, create commercial opportunities, solve problems, and remove risk, the official press release concludes.

If you would like to find out more about OBE, we encourage you to visit our online company database.