Open Banking Europe launches TPP Authorisation Number Lookup tool

The Global Unique Reference Number (GURN) is the national number issued by a National Competent Authority (NCA) to uniquely identify an account-servicing payment service provider (AS-PSP), a third-party provider (TPP) or any other regulated entity. This national number is made 'Globally Unique' by combining the Country Code, the National Competent Authority (NCA) Short Name, and the Unique Reference Number (URN) assigned by the Home NCA. This number is used for transactions under the Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) to identify TPPs and ASPSPs and is located in the eIDAS certificate to identify the subject of that certificate.

Open Banking Europe has extracted the Unique Reference Numbers of all of the regulated entities registered with the 31 National Competent Authorities across Europe and fed them into this tool to facilitate PSD2-regulated operations.

By writing the name of a regulated entity in the search bar, it is possible to find out their Global Unique Reference Number within seconds. This tool is publicly available on Open Banking Europe’s website.

Europe Open Banking Europe (OBE) is a PRETA initiative launched in June 2017 with the aim of fostering innovation, competition and efficiency to increase consumer choice and enhance security for online payments in the EU.

To do that, Open Banking Europe brings market players together with the aim to turn regulatory requirements into operational reality and to provide the industry with PSD2 directory services.

