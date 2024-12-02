Open Banking Europe launches PSD2 Transparency Directory

The directory meets the need of third-party providers (TPPs) and account-servicing payment service providers (ASPSPs) for a repository storing all key information on these APIs in one single place . Without such a central directory, TPPs and ASPSPs would have to go to the website of every single bank in Europe to look up the necessary information.

The OBE Transparency Directory builds on the existing directory for regulatory information. It provides information on banks and brands, developer portals, end points and other information about the APIs, such as security and standardisation options. Contact information for both ASPSPs and TPPs will be stored in the directory, allowing regulated market participants to contact each other more easily.

The transparency directory currently contains information on over 1,500 developer portals of banks; information about other banks and financial institutions will follow in the next six months.

Open Banking Europe (OBE) is a PRETA initiative launched in June 2017 with the aim of fostering innovation, competition and efficiency to increase consumer choice and enhance security for online payments in the EU.