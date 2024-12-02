Open Banking: CBI partners with Nexi

This will enable banks to develop fintech services in response to the growing needs of corporate and retail clients.

Banking clients can now use a wider range of advanced financial services provided by the institutions that, by choosing CBI Globe, aim to play an active role in Open Banking, which originated under PSD2. New applications and web portals will upgrade the customer’s experience by offering multi-bank services, such as account aggregation services (both domestic and foreign), advanced financial management and the initiation of payments.