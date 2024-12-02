Open announces business card for startups and SMEs in partnership with Visa

The card will come integrated with tools like expense management and subscription management that will help business owners and finance teams manage subscriptions and expenses better. The card also comes with an exclusive rewards program designed specifically for startups and small businesses.

Founded in 2017, Open is solving business banking challenges by offering a business banking platform which helps SMEs and startups automate and run their finances effectively. Open has all the tools that help businesses send and receive payments combined with the automated bookkeeping tool to integrate banking into their business workflows. The Open platform today has already grown to over 200,000 SMEs and processing over USD 6.5 billion in transactions. The platform also adds over 35,000 SMEs every month.



