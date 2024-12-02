Opel Bank chooses FIS Modern Banking Platform

Opel Bank is the first European-based bank to choose the new platform since its introduction in January 2020.

Opel Bank serves more than 40,000 deposit customers primarily through online channels without the need to maintain a branch network. The bank was looking to replace its legacy core platform with a digital banking platform that provides expanded functionality, faster time to market, and a modern client experience.

FIS will provide Opel Bank with an end-to-end solution including the Modern Banking Platform, the FIS Digital One omnichannel solution, and the FIS Code Connect application programming interface (API) gateway.