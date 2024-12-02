OPAY International reduces POS transaction rates by 50 percent





Because of the COVID-19 spread, the rates are being lowered in order to make it more affordable for Qatar-based SMEs to take digital payments instead of cash. QPAY’s decision to lower its POS transaction prices has come after recent directives from the ruler of Qatar.

QPAY offers a salary payment system, which allows companies to transfer salaries to workers in less than a minute. The fintech company also provides an integrated ebilling and ecommerce solution for businesses.

Additionally, QPAY offers an IBAN salary card that may be used to make withdrawals or transactions via ATMs, at physical store locations, and online.