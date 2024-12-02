Opaay chooses ibanXS as its PSD2 Open Banking platform

In doing so, they secure access to more than 1,550 European banks on the ibanXS platform.
Opaay, formally known as The Open Banking Portal (TOBP), can use this to enroll its clients in payments throughout Europe, regardless of which bank the payer uses. And if a bank is not yet present on the ibanXS platform, it is quickly connected by the dedicated ibanXS team. ibanXS has a PSD2-license from the Dutch Central Bank to offer payment initiation and account information services.
Opaay provide access and technical connection to the global Open Banking environment for merchants, banks, payment gateways etc. As well as processing bank transactions (via ibanXS) they also license, white-label and provide their technology on a SaaS basis. Their solution can be run internally or on the Cloud
Virtually any ancillary service can be integrated including; KYC, KYB, AML. Anti-fraud, FX, AutoPay for automated sharing of revenue, Mass Payouts, Merchant Controlled Hosted Payment Page, AI powered Revenue Maximiser and many more.
The Opaay solution in partnership with ibanXS is live from 1st June 2021 for clients to start benefiting from.
ibanXS was founded in 2019 in The Hague area, The Netherlands. The company aims to enable partners to gain access to European banks and Identity providers. ibanXS’s ambition is to remove barriers between European countries and make the payment landscape accessible to all citizens and businesses in Europe. ibanXS is a licensed payment institution.