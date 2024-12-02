OP Financial Group rolls out service for subscription management

The service is free of charge and available on OP-mobile. The subscription management service brings together the customer’s recurring agreements and subscriptions, and their costs, in one place. This enables customers to see how much money they spend on recurring subscriptions each month.

The Subscription management service is an additional tool for the management of the customer’s finances. The service also enables the customer to cancel subscriptions and agreements or to switch to a better deal.

OP produces the Subscription management service in cooperation with Minna Technologies, a Swedish company that has developed the platform. The service utilises PSD2 compliant interfaces that came into force in 2019.