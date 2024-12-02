Ooredoo partners with Commercial Bank





Throughout this partnership, both companies will focus on the launch of the direct debit solution through the CBQ Mobile App, in order to give customers and clients the possibility to establish automatic payments for their Ooredoo tools and services through standing orders, in a secure and efficient manner.

Following this launch, Commercial Bank clients who opt for this service will be enabled to benefit from double Nojoom points for their first bill payments if they take place during the promotion period. At the same time, red members (who typically receive 1 point for every QR 1 spent) will be given the opportunity to receive 2 points. Silver members will be enabled to collect 3 points instead of 1.5 as well, while AI Nokhba and Gold clients will also be allowed to collect 4 points instead of 2.







More information on the partnership and the Direct Debit launch

Ooredoo represents a Qatar-based communications company that delivers mobile, fixed, broadband internet, and corporate managed services. Following this announcement, the firm will continue to maintain its focus on improving the overall customer experience of its members, as well as exploring avenues within its existing ecommerce infrastructure for future developments and strategies. The partnership with Commercial Bank aims to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the local industry.

The Direct Debit service was developed as a financial navigation tool, which is expected to ensure that customers’ transactions take place securely and quickly, as well as make the payment experience more relaxed and improve customer satisfaction. At the same time, the CBQ Mobile App is set to simplify the Direct Debit enrolment process for members, while being reduced to a few steps and with no paperwork involved.

Ooredoo and Commercial Bank will prioritise the overall development of customer bill payments in the region of Qatar, while also providing clients with a modern alternative to traditional bill payments. In addition, both firms aim to give members the possibility to easily settle their balances through a flexible, secure, and convenient standing order on their CBQ Mobile App.