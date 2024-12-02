Ooredoo announces online payments enabled with Al Khalij Bank

Following a partnership agreement signed previously between Ooredoo and al khaliji, online payment services have been enabled, and Ooredoo customers can now use online banking to make payments for Shahry, Qatarna, and Home Broadband bills, in addition to recharging prepaid accounts.

Online banking with al khaliji Bank is available 24/7, allowing customers to log on, pay bills and recharge anytime, from wherever they are.

This way, they can avoid queues at the bank and make payments as needed, outside of branch operation hours.